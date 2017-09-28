Video: Meet the Plimp September 28, 2017 by General Aviation News Staff Leave a Comment Two brothers in Seattle have introduced the Plimp, a plane-blimp hybrid drone. Check it out in the video below: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.