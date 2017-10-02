Free Atlanta Warbird Weekend to honor Tuskegee Airmen

The Commemorative Air Force’s Dixie Wing‘s fourth annual free Atlanta Warbird Weekend will be held Oct. 7-8, 2017, at the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Ga.

The event will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen graduates and the achievements of African American pilots. Slated to appear are more than 20 original Tuskegee Airmen, including Lt. Col. Robert Friend, Col. Charles McGee and Lt. Col. Harold Brown, along with several other World War II veterans.

The event will feature almost every type of aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II.

The PT-17 Stearman, BT-13, T-6 Texan, P-40, P-47, P-51C, P-51D, and B-25 Mitchell bomber — all aircraft types flown by Tuskegee Airmen — will all be available for up close viewing. To learn how each of these aircraft are significant to the airmen, check out the free “Aim High: The Aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen” at RedTail.org.

The event also features the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit, a free panoramic movie theater experience that inspires and educates all ages with the history of the Tuskegee Airmen. This immersive experience is housed in an air-conditioned 53’ semi trailer with expandable sides and equipped with a ramp and hydraulic lift to ensure access to all. Because of its 160° panoramic screen, the film creates the feeling of being in the cockpit soaring above the clouds in a P-51C Mustang, the iconic signature aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Squadron’s rare P-51C Mustang, complete with red tail in homage to the Tuskegee Airmen “Red Tails,” will be on hand for up close viewing.

The weekend lineup also includes:

Outdoor movie on the airport ramp: Come enjoy the acclaimed documentary, “In their Own Words: Tuskegee Airmen” Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A session with original Tuskegee Airmen. Bring your own chair and a $5 donation to support the education outreach efforts of the CAF Dixie Wing.

Take a ride in a B-17: Get a close-up look at a real bomber from World War II, the B-17 flying fortress Aluminum Overcast, operated by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Purchase tickets for the ride of a lifetime.

Soar through the clouds in a warbird: If fast fighters and tough trainers excite the aviation buff in you, consider purchasing a ride in one of these meticulously restored and maintained World War II aircraft, part of the CAF Dixie Wing collection.

The event will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the DeKalb–Peachtree Airport. The event is free, and parking is available for $15.