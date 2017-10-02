Installation network for Cessna parachute recovery systems established

BRS Aerospace has established a nationwide Cessna Parachute System Authorized Installation Network to handle whole aircraft parachute installations on the Cessna 172 and 182 fleets.

“The network of factory-approved installation centers are all equipped and qualified to install the BRS Aerospace whole aircraft parachute recover systems in 172s and 182s, providing an unprecedented level of safety for legacy aircraft and newer models,” said BRS Aerospace President Enrique Dillon. “BRS has the only FAA/EASA certified aircraft parachute systems for Cessna 172/182s available today.”

Installation kits for the Cessna 182 Skylane are $17,500 and the Cessna 172 installation kit is $15,500, plus installation fees.

The BRS system is approved for Cessna 182s manufactured from 1964 and newer, and Cessna 172s manufactured in 1966 and newer.

Qualified Installation Centers

BRS Aerospace has delivered more than 35,000 whole airplane parachute systems to aviation segments including Light Sport Aircraft, experimentals, ultralights, unmanned vehicles, military aircraft and FAA/EASA Type Certified general aviation. The system has been successfully deployed multiple times and the company has documented 374 lives saved as a result of its safety device.