General Aviation News

Iconic Warbirds

by Leave a Comment

Gordon McNulty sent us another image of Sentimental Journey, with this note: The Commemorative Air Force B-17G Sentimental Journey, seen with the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum Lancaster at the museum in Hamilton, Ontario, in 2016.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *