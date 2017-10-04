Iconic Warbirds

Gordon McNulty sent us another image of Sentimental Journey, with this note: The Commemorative Air Force B-17G Sentimental Journey, seen with the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum Lancaster at the museum in Hamilton, Ontario, in 2016.”
