New electric aircraft promises ‘disruptive affordability’

DENVER – The developer of the four-seat “Sun Flyer 4” reports that 10 deposits have been received for the electric airplane unveiled at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017.

According to officials with Aero Electric Aircraft Corp. (AEAC), Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology is the first flight school to hold a deposit for a Sun Flyer 4.

Academy of Aviation, with training operations in Farmingdale, Long Island, and White Plains, Westchester County Airport, New York, took the final delivery position for the Sun Flyer 4 in the “Oshkosh special.”

“Academy of Aviation believes in innovation and embraces change to provide a superior product and experience,” said Chris Richards, president. ” The Sun Flyer will advance this next-gen cost-effective capability to a whole new level — this changes everything.”

The two-seat Sun Flyer, “Sun Flyer 2,” will be the first FAA-certified all-electric trainer aircraft under FAR Part 23. The new four-seat IFR-capable aircraft will closely follow the certification of the two-seat version, according to company officials.

Features of the Sun Flyer 4 include a 46-inch cabin width, 38-foot wing span, ballistic parachute recovery system, and a gross weight of 2,700 pounds, with 800 pounds of payload for pilot and passengers. The projected flight endurance is four hours.

“At $5 of electricity per flight hour and under $20 operating cost per flight hour, Sun Flyer 4 will run completely on batteries, resulting in operating costs that are five times lower than costs associated with similar combustion-engine aircraft such as a Cessna 182 or Cirrus SR-20,” said George Bye, CEO of Aero Electric Aircraft Corp. (AEAC). “The Sun Flyer family of aircraft use transformative electric technology that provides disruptive affordability.”

Spartan College, which holds 25 deposits for production Sun Flyer 2s, will develop a complete training syllabus for the Sun Flyer family of aircraft, including a special course for airframe and powerplant (A&P) technicians to receive specialized electric maintenance training.

The company recently posted this video of a ground test: