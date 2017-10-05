Plane gets away from distracted pilot

After the pilot started the Piper PA-46-350P’s engine, he noticed an error in the route programmed in the global positioning system (GPS).

He reported the plane had begun to roll forward as he made changes to the GPS programming and he was not aware the airplane was moving.

The airplane hit a steel pole and sustained substantial damage to fuselage and wing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to monitor the airplane’s movement on the ground while programming the GPS, which resulted in a collision with a pole.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA012

This October 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.