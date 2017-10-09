Distracted pilot hits fence post

The pilot reported he was taxiing on the ramp at the airport in Abilene, Texas, after landing. He looked to his left at the line serviceman who was “marshalling” him and the right wing hit a fence post.

The Cessna 182R sustained substantial damage to the right wing and fuselage.

The line serviceman said he was standing where he wanted the pilot to park the airplane, with his arms raised to get the pilot’s attention. The line serviceman added he was not giving the pilot hand signals to direct him on the ramp at the time of the accident.

Probable cause: The pilot’s diverted attention while taxiing, which resulted in a collision with a fence post.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA034

This October 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.