One more demo flight before retirement

Geremy D. Kornreich was recently in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and was lucky enough to see a demo water drop by the retiring Neptune P-2V water bomber. He captured several photos.

He explains: “Pilot Dave Dahl and co-pilot Joe Wattles flew two water bomber demo sorties in Neptune Aviation‘s P2V fire bomber ‘Tanker 06’ during the 2017 New Mexico Aviation Aerospace STEM expo at Alamogordo White Sands Regional Airport.

“Spectators included some of the 3,200 students attending the event, who cheered when the water droplets drifted onto them.

“The company has just retired its last five Neptune bombers to be replaced by BAE 146 jets. Two of the Neptunes will do the airshow circuit, while three go to museums.”