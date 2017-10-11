Aviation Exploring Scholarships increase to $65,000 in 2018

Starting in 2018 the Aviation Exploring Scholarships awards will increase in value from $47,000 to $65,000 annually. The scholarships will be awarded as follows:

One $20,000 scholarship for professional pilot training ($10,000 a year for two years).

Nine $5,000 (formerly $3,000) awards across the categories of pilot, avionics technician, maintenance technician and aviation management.

“This increase in scholarship amounts will help Explorers as they pursue their aviation goals,” says Aviation Exploring Scholarship chair Sean Hogan.

Since Aviation Exploring scholarships began in 2006, $490,000 has been awarded — $40,000 annually for the first 11 years, then $50,000 in 2017.

“This is a great testament to the support by the industry for Explorers,” says Sporty’s Pilot Shop Vice President Mark Wiesenhahn.

The Sporty’s Foundation had previously pledged to fund the scholarships for 2018 and beyond, and the increase in scholarship amounts is a direct result of the Foundation’s successful fundraising event this Summer.

At EAA AirVenture 2017, Sporty’s partnered with Cirrus Aircraft to auction Sporty’s early delivery position of a Cirrus Vision Jet with the pledge that proceeds would be donated to charities chosen by Sporty’s and Cirrus. That auction netted more than $687,000 for charity.

According to officials, 20% of the proceeds went to STEM-focused charities in Minnesota chosen by Cirrus, with the balance supporting The Sporty’s Foundation.