FreeFlight introduces next gen sensor

FreeFlight Systems has introduced its Model 1201C SBAS/GNSS sensor. As an ADS-B rule-compliant position source, the 1201C SBAS/GNSS sensor meets the performance requirements of GPS certification, according to company officials.

The 1201C has been designed to replace the 1201, the first SBAS/GNSS sensor to receive FAA TSO authorization.

The 1201C integrates with existing Mode S Extended Squitter transponders to enable compliance with ADS-B Out equipage requirements prior to the FAA’s Jan. 1, 2020, ADS-B deadline.

Approved for all ICAO jurisdictions worldwide, the remote-mount system also interfaces with compatible, certified ADS-B In receivers for viewing ADS-B weather and traffic information on tablet devices and multifunction displays, company officials report.

The 1201C SBAS/GNSS sensor meets ADS-B and RNP accuracy, integrity, and availability requirements worldwide, officials note. It also supports oceanic and domestic, enroute, terminal, non-precision approaches, and departure operations.