Video: My favorite checkride question

Jason Schappert, the force behind MZeroA.com, just posted a video, “My Favorite Checkride Question.”

He notes: “I get the benefit of sitting in on a lot of checkrides. When you sit in as many as I do you start to see common themes despite the tests being administered by different DPEs (Designated Pilot Examiners).

The question: “You’re recovering from an unusual attitude. What is the first instrument you’re going to look at?”

