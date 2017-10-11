Wrong turn distracts pilot

As the pilot was taxiing for takeoff, he inadvertently turned onto a vehicle service road instead of the taxiway as he was leaving the ramp area at the airport in Dallas.

He then looked down to review the airport diagram on his tablet. As he was reviewing the airport diagram while still taxiing, the Beechcraft A36’s left wing hit a fence post.

The airplane’s nose then turned left, and the front of the airplane hit a vehicle gate, which resulted in substantial damage to the left wing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper navigation onto a vehicle service road while taxiing and his subsequent distraction while looking at an airport diagram, which led to the airplane hitting a fence post.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA008

This October 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.