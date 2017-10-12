Future pilots…

Fred Aleman sent in this photo, with a simple message: “Riley and Caroline Collins…someday…”
Would you like to submit your favorite photo (or photos) from 2017? Use the form below:
Fred Aleman sent in this photo, with a simple message: “Riley and Caroline Collins…someday…”
Would you like to submit your favorite photo (or photos) from 2017? Use the form below:
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.