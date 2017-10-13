Youth Aviation Club learns aircraft maintenance

Santa Ynez Valley youth who participate in the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491 Youth Aviation Club will have the opportunity to learn about required annual inspections performed on general aviation aircraft at their monthly meeting Oct. 21 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport in California.

Conducting the class is Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, a commercial pilot and former flight instructor with 40 years aviation experience, who is the owner of and a certified repairman on his experimental light-sport Arion Lightning LS-1 aircraft.

Students will learn about the requirements pilots and aircraft owners have in ensuring that their aircraft are airworthy, according to Perry.

“We’ll not only look at the paper requirements necessary to keep an aircraft legally flying, but we’ll give our Young Eagles the opportunity to look inside the airplane with the cowling removed, seats out, and the guts exposed to inspection,” he noted.

Students 8 to 17 years are able to participate in the Youth Aviation Club at no cost. The group meets the third Saturday of each month in Hangar J6 at the end of Airport Road at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. The business meeting begins at 10 a.m. with the class immediately following in Hangar G7, a short walk on the airport apron.

Following the class, the kids are invited to join in a free hamburger and hot dog barbecue at the EAA hangar. Parents and adults are invited as well and donations are gratefully accepted, allowing the group to continue to offer these activities to our area Young Eagles.