Amphib WACO YMF-5F takes flight

Peter F. Bowers of WACO Aircraft Corp. in Battle Creek, Mich., sent us this photo of the company’s new amphibious WACO YMF-5F.
Peter F. Bowers of WACO Aircraft Corp. in Battle Creek, Mich., sent us this photo of the company’s new amphibious WACO YMF-5F.
Become a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.