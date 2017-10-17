Maule driver picks wrong field for landing

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Maule M7-260C reported that he landed in a field near Grace, Idaho, that had numerous gopher holes and mounds.

During the landing roll, the main landing gear encountered a soft spot in the terrain and the airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing strut, rudder, and horizontal stabilizer.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of unsuitable terrain for landing, which resulted in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA015

This October 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.