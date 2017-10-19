HangarSwap fixes search functionality

When HangarSwap launched its new site version in June, an unforeseen and unwelcome issue popped up. Anyone using the search bar looking for parts found few or none available. A user had to add a + symbol between search works for the search functionality to work properly. For example, “cessna+door” worked, but “cessna door” did not.

“This was unfamiliar to most users and we knew it was an issue,” said HangarSwap’s Rachel Payne. “The good news is, we have been working diligently to resolve the issue. We invite you back to the site to search for your airplane part needs with the hope that you will now find what you are looking for.”