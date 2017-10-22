North Fox Island: Years of work pay off

Brad Frederick, Michigan State Liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation, sent in these photos, taken by a variety of people, of the airstrip on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan.

After working for many years to reopen the airstrip, RAF officials were successful in the summer of 2015. Since then, the island has become a destination spot for many general aviation pilots.

RAF volunteers returned the airstrip to a safe condition and continue to assist with ongoing maintenance.

North Fox Island is approximately 27 miles northwest of Charlevoix. The 3,000-foot turf runway has displaced thresholds with 60-foot trees on both ends and along the sides. The airstrip, 6Y3, is open to the public. A Safety Briefing for pilots is on RAF’s website.