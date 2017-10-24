Affordable USB charging ports for experimentals introduced

Belite is now shipping its new USB charging ports for experimental aircraft.

The ports are designed to support charging requirements up to 2.4 amps and also feature soft backlighting, easy installation, and are also compatible with Battery Charging (1.2) standards, according to Belite officials.

“These USB charging ports are easy to install and look great too,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Belite. “We’ve set up our demonstrator aircraft with a USB port on each side of the panel, so that pilot and passenger can independently operate USB devices without tangling to a central outlet location.”

Priced at $79.95 each, they are available in a horizontal or a vertical installation motif.