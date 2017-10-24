What states top the charts for general aviation?

A new post on The Robb Report notes that more Californians, Floridians, and Texans own private aircraft than residents in the other 47 states. The three are also the most active states for general aviation.

Based on data from the FAA and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), the report shows that No. 3 Florida had more than twice as many hours in the air as No. 4 Oklahoma.

What makes these three states so GA friendly? Weather tops the list, according to the post. The fact that these are three of the nation’s most populated states also plays a factor.

The post includes a chart with all the states and their flying activities. Check it out here to see how your home state fares.