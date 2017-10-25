Beach landing bad for Piper pilot

According to the pilot, he intended to perform a touch and go “to roll the tires” on a beach in Old Harbor, Alaska.

He reported that he touched down, added power, and became airborne. Shortly after becoming airborne the Piper PA-18-150 rotated 90° to the right, and the left wing hit the ground.

The airplane came to rest upright on an embankment and sustained substantial damage to the left wing, empennage, and elevator.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of unsuitable terrain for landing, resulting in a collision with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA021

This October 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.