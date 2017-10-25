Goose on the loose

Ace photographer Rob Stapleton sent us these two photos of N703, a Grumman Goose owned and operated by John Pletcher of the Goose Hangar at Lake Hood Seaplane Base (PALH) in Anchorage, Alaska.
