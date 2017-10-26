9,700+ girls worldwide flock to Girls in Aviation Day

On Sept. 23, 2017, 74 Girls in Aviation Day events were held by Women In Aviation chapters and corporate members, including 15 international chapters, eight corporate members and 16 collegiate chapters.

International events were held in Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Ghana, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Switzerland, and Zambia.

Drawing from the local communities, including Girl Scouts, church groups, and outreach to schools, WAI officials estimate that more than 9,700 girls participated in 2017 Girls in Aviation Day.

Across the world, girls enjoyed aviation-related activities, such as experiencing and learning about the parts of an airplane, career panels, “build a helicopter” activities, aviation scavenger hunts, and more.

A survey of the WAI chapters that participated in the Girls in Aviation Day indicated that the majority of Girls in Aviation Day events (58%) took place at an airport, with the remainder taking place at either a school or a museum.

WAI initiated the event in an effort to help girls ages 8-17 all across the world realize opportunities for aviation related careers and lifestyles.

Women in Aviation International’s next Girls in Aviation Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

“Girls in Aviation Day is a sincere attempt to ensure a diverse aviation community now and in the future,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “We have no doubt that lives are changed for girls worldwide who have an experience that just may steer the course of their lives toward aviation — all done in a supportive, exciting and fun-filled environment.”