Video series puts Russian passion for aviation on display

There’s little doubt the love of flight is universal. While other countries have a smaller community, those involved are no less passionate than those of us in the United States.

Case in point is Flight TV, self-proclaimed as “the only Russian television production about general aviation.”

Episode 15 was released back in August and the 18-minute segment covers a monument to aviation technicians, converting the Antonov AN-2 into a high-wing turbo-prop-powered workhorse, teaching Russian kids to fly, and some entertaining in-cockpit video of the Russian aerobatic teams training flight.

Earlier episodes cover seaplanes, helicopter races, gyroplanes, aerobatic gliders and more.