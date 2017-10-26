General Aviation News

Video series puts Russian passion for aviation on display

There’s little doubt the love of flight is universal. While other countries have a smaller community, those involved are no less passionate than those of us in the United States.

Case in point is Flight TV, self-proclaimed as “the only Russian television production about general aviation.”

Episode 15 was released back in August and the 18-minute segment covers a monument to aviation technicians, converting the Antonov AN-2 into a high-wing turbo-prop-powered workhorse, teaching Russian kids to fly, and some entertaining in-cockpit video of the Russian aerobatic teams training flight.

Earlier episodes cover seaplanes, helicopter races, gyroplanes, aerobatic gliders and more.

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

