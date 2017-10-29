Visiting the boneyard

Geremy Kornreich sent us this series of photos of the aircraft graveyard and storage space at the Davis Montham Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona which, he says, “is one of the most impressive and saddest places I’ve ever seen.”

“Thousands of aircraft are in various stages of dismantlement, with a small percentage in resurrectable storage,” he reports. “The history, stories, effort, and cost boggle one’s mind. Just look at the dozens of turboprop T-34s, soon to be scrapped.”

“Civilians get a very limited tour, confined to a coach bus,” he continues. “It also surprised me the ground was so grassy and not just sand. There are multiple other local sites, including for civilian airliners. I strongly recommend the Pima Air Museum if you visit.”