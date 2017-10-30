Advance tickets now available for Oshkosh 2018

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Advance purchase admission tickets and camping credentials are now available for the 66th annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in. The week-long event will be held July 23-29, 2018, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Daily and weekly admissions are available, including the ability to join Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and receive the best possible prices.

Additionally, discounts of $2 on daily adult admissions and $5 on weekly adult admissions are available by purchasing before June 15, 2018. Special discounts are also available for veterans and current U.S. military members.

Advance purchases of B-17, Ford Tri-Motor, and helicopter flight experiences, Aviator’s Club admission, and auto parking are available.

“EAA AirVenture remains one of the most affordable family-friendly destinations in the nation, featuring a gathering of aircraft, enthusiasts, innovations, attractions and performances you’ll see only in Oshkosh,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA vice president of marketing and business development. “This advance purchase opportunity is the best way to be fully prepared for an unforgettable experience at Oshkosh, and save money at the same time. It’s also a great opportunity for those who want to give a special aviation gift for friends and family members.”

In 2017, more than 590,000 people and 10,000 airplanes attended AirVenture.

Along with daily and weekly AirVenture admissions, there is also a special weekend camping package covering the final three days of the event and includes one EAA membership, camping credentials, and four adult admission tickets. It is available at a 5% savings over buying those items separately, according to EAA officials.

Additionally, a new “Cleared Direct” T-shirt for AirVenture 2018 is also available through the advance purchase website. Receive free shipping on the shirt with the purchase of advance tickets.

Advance purchase AirVenture tickets are scanned and exchanged for a wristband at all AirVenture gates.