Pull of dry lake bed too strong to pass up for pair of Zenith

Zenith CH 601 XL-B builder Steve Smith snapped this photo and noted a “Quick stop on a dry lake bed on the way to the Copperstate Fly-in. We could not pass up the opportunity to land on this dry lake bed in Western Utah on the way to Arizona.”

The high-wing plane is a Zenith CH 750 Cruzer built by Doug Douger of Cloverdale, California. Doug owns Quality Sport Planes and is the west coast Zenith Aircraft rep.

