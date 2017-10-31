Pull of dry lake bed too strong to pass up for pair of Zenith

Zenith CH 601 XL-B builder Steve Smith snapped this photo and noted a “Quick stop on a dry lake bed on the way to the Copperstate Fly-in. We could not pass up the opportunity to land on this dry lake bed in Western Utah on the way to Arizona.”
The high-wing plane is a Zenith CH 750 Cruzer built by Doug Douger of Cloverdale, California. Doug owns Quality Sport Planes and is the west coast Zenith Aircraft rep.
