Student loses control on landing roll

The student pilot reported that during the landing roll at the airport in Perry, N.Y., he heard something fall in the back seat. He looked back and when he looked forward again the Piper PA 28-140 had veered to the right.

He attempted to correct with the rudder, but reported that he “overcorrected” to the left and then to the right, and then “hammered” on the brakes.

Subsequently the airplane skid off the runway to the right and hit a ditch. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing. The student pilot was not injured.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain vigilance, which resulted in a loss of directional control during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA037

This October 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.