Safety Alert: Use all available runway for takeoffs

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued Safety Alert 071-17, to highlight the potential hazards associated with conducting intersection takeoffs and the need for general aviation pilots to use all the runway available to them for takeoff.

It also has posted a video (below) to accompany the safety alert.

Intersection takeoffs — where only a portion of the runway is used for takeoff instead of using the entire length — are a common practice for general aviation pilots to save time.

However, pilots may not fully understand the potential risks associated with conducting intersection takeoffs, NTSB officials said, noting the agency investigated at least 10 accidents between 2000 and 2015 in which pilots were attempting intersection takeoffs.

By reducing the amount of runway used during takeoff, pilots have less runway available to them in the event of a system or engine malfunction during takeoff, to abort the takeoff, or to perform an emergency landing. This increases the risk of injury, death, and aircraft damage, NTSB officials warn.

The safety alert emphasizes the need for pilots to:

Know their airplane’s takeoff and landing performance limitations;

Not feel obligated to accept an intersection takeoff if offered by air traffic control;

Use all available runway length to increase the margin of safety.

The NTSB has also posted a new video along with the safety alert: