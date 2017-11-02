Affordable flight sim app now available for PCs and Macs

Take Off – The Flight Simulator by astragon Entertainment is now available for PC and Macs.

The flight simulator, which has been available for mobile devices such as iPhones, iPads and phones and tablets using the Android operating system, now can be purchased on Steam for 6.99 Euro/5.99 USD. The version for Macs is available on the App Store.

Take Off – The Flight Simulator launches with a tutorial, which explains the individual gameplay features as well as controls to first-timers and advanced players.

Players will then be able to explore the eight large main islands of Hawaii within a completely open game world using the free-flight mode. Here, 50 challenging missions await to be mastered by the players. These include transport missions, tourist flights, dramatic rescue missions, as well as emergency landings.

By completing these missions successfully, the player acquires additional flight licenses, which in turn will grant access to more and more models from the game’s pool of 24 planes.

The model range offers a wide choice of vessels to suit every plane fan from a small light aircraft, to a fighter plane, heavy transport vessel, aerobatic plane, passenger aircraft, and even a supersonic plane. All planes, including their cockpits, have been authentically recreated to mirror their real-life counterparts, according to company officials.

Reaching an advanced game level also unlocks the game’s management mode. Here, the player will be able to send his planes to roughly 21 airports of cities such as Frankfurt, Moscow, New York or Sydney, where players can control the planes’ descend and landing.

You can view a trailer of the game here: