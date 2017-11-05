Pictures of the Day: Fort Worth Alliance Air Show

An estimated 120,000 people attended the Bell Helicopter Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 28-29, 2017.

The air show featured the Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the Trojan Phlyers, David Martin, Cavanaugh Flight Museum, Sean D. Tucker, a U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, Bob Carlton, Michael Goulian, Gene Soucy, and Wing Walker Teresa Stokes, Patriot Parachute Team, Rob Holland and Shockwave Jet Truck.

Proceeds from the air show will go towards local non-profit organizations and local school district STEM programs.