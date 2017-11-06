Behind the scenes at the New England Air Museum

The New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., will conduct a Behind The Scenes Tour on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, which will give visitors a chance to take a close-up look at some of the museum’s restoration projects, including the A-10 Thunderbolt, the wide bodied Burnelli CBY-3 Loadmaster, some vintage engines, and more. Tours will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Also on hand that day will be Santa, who will meet and pose for photos with children aboard a Sikorsky Sea Guard helicopter between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa also will have a special gift for each child.

The New England Air Museum, the largest aviation museum in New England, is made up of three hangars, outdoor exhibits, and more than 100 aircraft ranging from early airships and flying machines to supersonic jets and helicopters.

It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. It is closed on Mondays during the winter season with the exception of holidays and during school vacation weeks.

Admission is $12.50 for ages 12 and up, $11.50 for seniors 65 and up and $7 for ages 4 to 11. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are admitted free. The museum is adjacent to Bradley International Airport.