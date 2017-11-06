Picture of the day: Just finished

Geoff Pritchard, who flies out of Vernon Regional Airport (CYVK) in Vernon, British Columbia, sent along this picture of his newly restored 1930 Fleet Model 2.

“The test flight was on Oct. 5, 2017, and apart from a slightly heavy left wing, all went well, including the Kinner R 56 that ran like a top,” he reports. “I am looking forward to sharing this historic aircraft with folks in 2018.”