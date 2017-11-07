Flight school opens at KSEF

A new flight school has opened at Sebring Regional Airport (KSEF) — the airport’s first flight training facility.

Leading Edge Flight Training School is open and ready for business with a Cessna 172 and a Lake Amphibian.

The school also offers simulator training on the Redbird FMX. The sim will be available for all to try out at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo, slated Jan. 24-27, 2018, at the airport.

“I chose Sebring because it’s in the middle of everything and options for world class flight training were limited,” said owner Brant Howell, who relocated his business from Virginia to Sebring. “We’re going to be doing seaplane training, which is new for Sebring. We’re excited to be the only flight training operation in Sebring with all these resources and opportunities.”