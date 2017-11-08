Alpina unveils limited edition pilot watch honoring Michael Goulian

Swiss Watchmaker Alpina has introduced the limited edition Startimer Pilot Timepiece to celebrate its partnership with champion aviator and air show star, Michael Goulian.

Drawing inspiration from the Startimer Pilot Automatic collection, the limited edition timepiece features a titanium-colored stainless steel 44 mm case contrasting with a matte dark blue dial. It displays the oversized luminous hand-applied indexes and hands with a date window at 3 o’clock.

The timepiece features a black genuine leather strap as well as a case back engraved with Goulian’s signature with his race team name “99MG.”

The watch is presented in a special edition box alongside a miniature model of Michael Goulian’s Red Bull Air Race World Championship competition airplane.

“We are pleased to create a dedicated timepiece for a special member of the Alpina family,” says Morgane Leynaud, Marketing Manager, Alpina Watches. “Michael and his talents embody the Alpinist lifestyle and values, and truly represent our brand in the category of pilot watches.”

“I’m truly touched and honored that Alpina has worked with me to create a timepiece that embodies the same virtues as our Red Bull Air Race Team #99,” says Goulian. “I’m very proud to be able to wear this watch and I’m sure aviation enthusiasts of all types will love this watch as much as I do.”

Available in North America and the Caribbean, the timepiece is limited to 188 pieces and retails for $1,150 at select authorized retailers and AlpinaWatches.com.