Cub hits 172 on runway

According to the pilot of the Piper J-3C, which he was operating from the rear seat, while taxiing to the runway at the airport in Greeley, Colorado, his forward visibility was diminished by his airplane’s nose, requiring the use of “S” turns in order to clear the area in front of the airplane.

He reported that a Cessna 172 was in front of his airplane, and taxiing to the runway as well.

He remarked that he and the Cessna were holding on the taxiway momentarily in order to monitor and give way to arriving and departing traffic. He reported that the Cessna moved forward, and he followed, but while entering the “S” turn, he lost sight of the Cessna.

He remarked that he abruptly applied the right brake in order to avoid a collision, and his left wing hit the Cessna’s rudder.

The pilot of the Cessna reported that during his taxi to the runway, his airplane was struck from behind by the Cub.

Both pilots shut down their airplanes, assessed the damage and exchanged information. The Cessna sustained substantial damage to the rudder, while the Piper sustained minor damage to the left wing.

Probable cause: The pilot of the following airplane failed to maintain adequate spacing during the taxi to the runway, resulting in a collision with the lead airplane.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA058B

This November 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.