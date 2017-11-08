Visual Approach Guidance now available for GTN 650/750

New features in the latest software upgrade for Garmin’s GTN 650/750 touchscreen series include visual approach guidance, control and display of the GTX 3000 transponder and GTS 8000 Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS II)/Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS II), as well as LNAV+V approaches without Space-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) service.

Visual approach guidance

Visual approach guidance is now available, providing advisory vertical guidance in visual flight conditions based on a published glide path angle or a 3° glideslope from the threshold of the runway, while considering terrain and obstacle clearance.

When selecting a visual approach, pilots can choose the runway of intended landing and select vectors for the final approach intercept to assist them in flying a stabilized approach, Garmin officials note.

When a flight plan is loaded, the GTN will also provide a short cut to optionally load and activate a visual approach when the aircraft is within five miles of the destination airport if an approach is not already selected.

By utilizing visual approach guidance within the GTN, pilots are provided a more stable descent and precise flight path throughout the approach and landing phases of flight while operating in visual conditions, company officials explain.

LNAV+V approaches without WAAS/SBAS

Pilots operating into airports throughout the world that are not served by WAAS/SBAS can now receive advisory vertical guidance (LNAV+V) while flying LNAV approaches with the GTN 650/750.

By taking advantage of the advisory glideslope offered by the GTN, pilots can more easily fly a stabilized descent while flying LNAV approaches, according to Garmin officials.

ADS-B capability for TCAS II-equipped aircraft

Aircraft equipped with select third-party TCAS II/ACAS II systems can pair a GTN 650/750 navigator with a GTX 3000 Mode S ES transponder, which now offers display and control capability, as well as a simplified path to ADS-B compliance and WAAS/LPV approaches.

Additionally, GTN navigators can display and control the GTS 8000 TCAS II/ACAS II system from the touchscreen display.

Traffic information is overlaid on the moving map, as well as the dedicated traffic page.

When paired with the GTS 8000, Garmin’s TargetTrend technology provides pilots with a more intuitive method of judging traffic trajectories and closure rates, company officials said.

The integration of Garmin’s patented CLEAR CAS (Correlated Location Enhanced ADS-B Receiver Collision Avoidance System) also uses a blended surveillance method of active interrogation and passive reception of 1090 Extended Squitter (ES) ADS-B data, reducing active interrogations by using intruder position data received via ADS-B-equipped aircraft.

Improved Connext interface

Aircraft that are equipped with a GTN 650/750, GTX 345 all-in-one ADS-B transponder and Flight Stream 510 can now receive attitude information through a single Bluetooth connection via Flight Stream 510.

Available Now

These new features and capabilities for the GTN 650/750 are available immediately for hundreds of fixed-wing aircraft makes and models.