Hangar Flying is just what the CFI ordered for those dark winter nights

It seems like only yesterday my family and I were lounging in Hawaii soaking up the sun. It was July. Today, we’re starting to plan for Thanksgiving and beyond. Where has the time, and the Hawaiian sunshine, gone? Sigh.

Fear not, warmer temperatures and far off adventure are near. Just grab a book and off you go.

The latest from Jack Schofield, “Hangar Flying – Tales From The Flight Deck,” is sure to whisk you off to far-away places.

Hangar Flying is a continuation of Jack’s Coast Dog series, but as a collaboration with “pilot, artist, writer, dog lover, raconteur” Art Cox. Sadly, Art passed away earlier this year as the result of a “rapid return of a cancer he thought he had beaten.”

I’ve been flipping through a pre-print PDF version of the book Jack sent me. Chapter titles evoke images of decades gone by: How to Buy an Airplane or Three; Encounter over the Hudson; North Star to the Rescue; Near Miss; and Katabatic Adventures are but five of the 17 stories Jack and Art show and tell.

From the book’s preface: “Here then are some great true stories from the flight deck of airliners, the cockpit of bush planes, trainers, helicopters and executive jets to bring back memories for pilots and to introduce to the uninitiated what it is like to fly airplanes…and to draw and paint them and marvel at the fact that, sometimes, you just might get paid to do all this.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself, so why try.

Hangar Flying is a full-color book priced at $27 USD and $39 CAD. Contact Jack Scholfield at coastdog2@shaw.ca to order.

For those of us in the northern — and darker — latitudes, Hangar Flying is sure to cure the inevitable cabin fever.