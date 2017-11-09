Lake water loops

According to the pilot of the amphibious Lake LA-4, during the takeoff run on a lake near Morganton, N.C., with choppy water, the plane encountered about a 6-inch-high wave and water looped.

When it encountered the wave, the airplane’s nose pitched up, the airplane ascended momentarily, then settled to the water. The right sponson and wing hit the water and immediately spun the aircraft to the right.

The airplane’s right wing sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the departure, resulting in substantial damage to the airplanes right wing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA062

This November 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.