MooneyShares takes off

Aircraft manufacturer Mooney International and Partners in Aviation (PIA) have formed a new partnership: MooneyShares.

The new program is designed to match prospective owners to share ownership and operation of the aircraft.

“Customers with varying needs and requirements can now come together, through PIA, and realize acquisition costs as low as 50 cents on the dollar, while having the ability to share maintenance, service and handling,” explains Mooney’s sales and marketing director Lance Phillips. ”

“We are very excited to offer the incredible capabilities of the Mooney Ultras to buyers who in the past may not have even considered purchasing new,” said PIA President Mark Molloy. “The blazing speed, creature comforts and technology inside the Mooney are unique and make these aircraft even more appealing to business and personal travelers alike. Mooney added a pilot’s-side door to the legendary M20 design, they incorporated the very latest in avionics technology, and created an interior that even Porsche or Ferrari owners will appreciate. MooneyShares through PIA brings customers and Mooney aircraft together like never before.”