Loss of control for unknown reasons kills two

At the conclusion of a cross-country flight, the instrument-rated pilot was cleared for an instrument approach in actual instrument meteorological conditions. About two minutes later, the Beech F33A entered a right descending turn away from the airport.

The controller attempted to contact the pilot, but received no response.

The airplane hit a reservoir about eight miles from the airport in North Salem, N.Y., killing both souls on board.

Post-accident examination of the airplane and engine revealed no mechanical anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.

On his most recent application for a medical certificate about six months before the accident, the pilot reported a total of 1,940 hours of flight experience, but his logbooks were not recovered, so his recent flight experience and instrument currency could not be determined.

The pilot’s toxicology results were negative, and the autopsy was inconclusive, so it is unknown if he experienced a medical condition that could have contributed to the loss of airplane control.

Probable cause: A loss of airplane control for reasons that could not be determined because examination of the wreckage revealed no mechanical deficiencies.

NTSB Identification: ERA16FA044

This November 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.