Stay tuned in with Air Scan

New from Sporty’s is the Air Scan radio/scanner, which pairs to a smartphone or iPad for playing music from your favorite app while Aviation Interrupt alerts you to any aviation transmissions on your preferred frequencies.

You can use it in your home office, the desk at your FBO, or your workbench in the hangar to monitor aviation traffic while still listening to your favorite music or sports, Sporty’s officials say.

With Aviation Interrupt, the Air Scan silently scans up to 10 preset frequencies for activity. When a signal is detected on any of these frequencies, the music or other programming is interrupted and the aviation transmission is played.

When the transmission ends, the Air Scan returns you to what you were listening to prior to the transmission.

“Sporty’s very first product in 1961 was a Realtone radio that Sporty’s founder, Hal Shevers, modified to receive aviation transmissions,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “Since then, we’ve done various versions of desktop aviation scanners, and this latest model has the features that made the previous one so popular — namely, Aviation Interrupt — but in a completely new design and with a number of modern enhancements.”

One of the enhancements is the Bluetooth feature of the Air Scan. Bluetooth allows you to add aviation communications to almost anything you listen to on your smartphone including Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music.

You can also plug your phone, computer or tablet into your Air Scan using the aux-in jack, or tune in your favorite stations with the built-in AM/FM radio.

There’s also an external speaker jack, so you can connect the Air Scan to your surround sound system or an airport speaker.

The Air Scan package, available for $139.95, includes the Air Scan radio, 110V wall plug, telescoping BNC antenna and user guide.