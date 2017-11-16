General Aviation News

Pictures of the day: And the winners are…

The winners of the Recreational Aviation Foundation‘s annual photo contest have been revealed.

For this year’s contest, the association received photos from all over the country. Officials split the nation into five regions. Judges report they had difficulty selecting just one winner from each region, finally selecting eight winners.

“The quality and composition of the photos submitted were excellent,” said Patricia Tyler. “It was truly a challenge for all the judges to determine the winners. We look forward to writing our appreciation on these lovely cards.”

Each winner will receive a package of high-quality greeting cards with their photo on the front and photo credit on the back.

The Winners Are…

Southeast

John Prince, Trigger Gap, Arkansas

Northeast

Bill Brine, Maine

Midwest

Gene Woods, North Fox Island, Michigan

Southwest

Rory Hansen, Red Creek, Arizona

West

Ravi Fry, Nevada

Ted Waltman, Mexican Mountain, Utah

Daniel Lilja, Moose City, Montana

Ben Carlson, Cougar Mountain Airfield, Washington

