Vietnam helicopter nose art featured in new book

Just published is “Vietnam War Army Helicopter Nose Art” by John Brennan.
The book showcases previously unpublished photos of Army helicopter nose art “extolling the expressive American spirit,” according to officials with Fonthill Media, which published the book.
The photographs are from Army veterans. Each is accompanied by a caption containing data of the helicopter name, unit, serial number, photo date and location, crew names, artist name, photo contributor and anecdotal information. See several below:
The 192-page book, which contains 306 photos, sells for $28.95.
John Brennan has written six books on Vietnam War helicopter. After a year-long tour in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region assigned to the Army’s 114th Assault Helicopter Company as a flight operations coordinator, he received his degree in American Studies from California State University at Chico. He was subsequently hired by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Library in Washington, D.C. Later, when the 114th formed an association, he served as a historian. Today, he is retired from federal service and resides with his family in Northern California.
