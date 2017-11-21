New name for Glass Simulator Center

AURORA, Illinois — The Glass Simulator Center has a new name: SIMPRO Flight Training.
Located on Aurora Municipal Airport (KARR), 35 miles west of Chicago, SIMPRO Flight Training center was recently remodeled with an updated pilot lounge and new classroom with the latest audio-visual equipment.
SIMPRO pilots arriving for training have access to discounts on fuel, hangar space, local lodging and meals, as well as complementary use of courtesy vehicles, according to company officials.
The training center operates five Frasca Flight Training Devices (FTD) that represent the Cessna Citation 500 (also supports 550, 560), King Air 200 (also supports models 90 through 350), Cirrus SR22, Single or Multi-Engine-Light Twin, and a Garmin G1000 procedures trainer.
SIMPRO’s training programs and devices are FAA and insurance industry approved and the training can be tailored to meet customer’s requirements, company officials note.
Arthur “Art” St. Arnaud remains as center manager and chief simulator instructor.
