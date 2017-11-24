Bird hits Cessna 525

The pilot reported that while climbing through 3,000 feet mean sea level (MSL), a flock of birds was seen immediately in front of the Cessna 525.
About a second after seeing the flock of birds, a single bird hit the leading edge of the right wing.
The pilot returned to the airport in Monroeville, Alabama, and landed without further incident.
A post-accident examination of the wreckage revealed substantial damage to the right wing.
Probable cause: An inadvertent collision with a bird during takeoff climb, which resulted in substantial damage to the right wing.
NTSB Identification: GAA16CA078
This November 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
