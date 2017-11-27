LiveAirShowTV breaks record at Nellis AFB air show

LAS VEGAS – LiveAirShowTV shattered its records with its coverage of the Aviation Nation Air & Space Expo at Nellis AFB over the weekend of Nov. 11-12, 2017.

To commemorate both the 70th anniversary of the US Air Force and Veterans Day, Nellis AFB and LiveAirShowTV partnered to enhance the show for the audience on the base and to let viewers all over the world enjoy the expo. A highlight video of the expo is below:

The expo featured year­-end performances by the USAF Thunderbirds, as well as from many of the aircraft based at Nellis AFB, including a spectacular air and ground warfare demonstration featuring the F­35, the F­16, HH­60 Helicopter and the A­10, according to officials.

The show opened daily with the USAFA Academy Wings of Blue parachute team bringing in the flag followed by a flight of the “Vegas Strong” F­16 that Nellis AFB painted to show support for the local community after the tragedy that struck in October.

The expo also featured civilian aerobatic performers, a jet car, a Corvette driven entirely by quadriplegic Sam Schmidt’s head movements, and a tribute to veterans by a collection of World War II-­era aircraft from the Texas Flying Legends Museum.

LiveAirShowTV integrated many production elements including mounted, handheld, onboard and announcer stand cameras, partner videos and messages, social media promotions, act introduction videos, and green screen introductions of the Thunderbirds team.

The partnership with Mark Magin and Angela Harris of On Board Images took the viewers into the air with performers with live, HD onboard cameras. Video matching announcer commentary was added, along with graphics identifying and providing facts about the aircraft and pilots performing.

The timing of all these elements was coordinated with air boss George Cline, creating a five-­hour live television program synced with both Saturday and Sunday air shows.

In addition to being viewed on video walls by more than 170,000 people in attendance, the broadcast was viewed more than 400,000 times by people in over 80 countries on mobile devices, desktop computers and internet-­connected TVs.

Aviation Nation Air & Space Expo 2017 marked the return to Nellis after a 10-year absence for LiveAirShowTV President Jeff Lee.

“Nellis AFB, when Aviation Nation was originally founded, was one of the air shows we did before we were known as ‘LiveAirShowTV’,” noted Lee. “We were at Nellis from 2002 through the 60th anniversary of the Air Force in 2007. While our production that year surpassed anything we had done before, it was not even in the same league as what we just did for the 70th production. Technology has improved and Internet video has finally caught up to our vision of bringing air shows to fans around the world. With this show we’ve proved our audience is passionate, engaged and much larger than even we expected. In so many ways, Nellis is home for us. It was great to bring all of the new advances back to this great show.”