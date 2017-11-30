National Aviation Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2018

The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has revealed the four individuals who have been elected for its 2018 Enshrinement Dinner & Ceremony.

Executive Board Member Dr. Kathy Hughes and Executive Director Amy Spowart revealed the names before an audience of nearly 300 attendees at the fall awards dinner of the National Aeronautic Association in Washington, D.C.

Each year, the NAHF Board of Nominations, a voting body comprised of more than 120 aviation professionals nationwide, selects a handful of previously-nominated air and space pioneers to be recognized for their achievements with induction into the NAHF. Since its founding in 1962, 237 men and women have been honored with enshrinement.

The NAHF Class of 2018 is a diverse group representing a broad range of enduring contributions to both the advancement of flight and the manned exploration of space, according to officials.

Colonel Walter Cunningham, USMCR (Ret) is a decorated Korean War veteran, fighter pilot, physicist, Apollo 7 Lunar Module pilot, and SKYLAB chief.

General John R. (Jack) Dailey, USMC (Ret) is a decorated Vietnam veteran, former Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Chief of Staff, Former Deputy Administrator of NASA, and the acting director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

(The late) William H. (Bill) Dana was a 40-year veteran of NASA, test pilot and aeronautical engineer. He was also the project pilot for the X-15 and pilot astronaut for the X-20, among several other aircraft.

General Ronald R. Fogleman, USAF (Ret) is a United States Air Force Academy graduate, decorated Vietnam veteran (logging 80 missions as a Misty), Command Pilot and parachutist, 15th Chief of Staff of the Air Force and author of the Air Force Core Values.