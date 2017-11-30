General Aviation News

Picture of the day: Greeting the sun

by Leave a Comment

Nathan Alexander of Melrose, Iowa, sent in this photo, with a brief note: “1965 M20C before a XC flight, early in the morning at sunrise.”

