Pilot commits suicide by plane

Witnesses reported seeing the Cessna 172 flying in an easterly direction at a very low altitude before striking the northwest corner of an office building in Anchorage, Alaska.
The airplane’s wreckage continued traveling east while descending into an adjacent office building and subsequently struck an electrical transformer.
A postcrash fire consumed the airplane wreckage. The private pilot intentionally flew the airplane into the side of the building, and he was killed.
The flight was not authorized and the event was an intentional act, so the Federal Bureau of Investigation assumed jurisdiction and control of the investigation.
Probable cause: The pilot’s intentional flight into a building.
NTSB Identification: ANC16LA011
This December 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.